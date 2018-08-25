Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today
Location: Riverwalk Parks, 1st Ave NE and 5th St. NE, Independence
The Independence BrewBQ is a one-day outdoor festival featuring BBQ vendors, live music, a Craft Brew Zone, a bike ride and is a fundraiser for charity at the same time! This year is our 13th year and we are looking to make it the biggest and best yet.
Admittance into Riverwalk Parks is FREE with the opportunity to purchase delicious barbecue and brews on tap. Everyone can enjoy live music from our headlining band Urban Legend and opener Cedar Junction. Those wishing to check out the Craft Brew Zone can purchase brew tasting passes in advance or the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.