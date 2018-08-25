Brew BQ

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today

Location: Riverwalk Parks, 1st Ave NE and 5th St. NE, Independence

The Independence BrewBQ is a one-day outdoor festival featuring BBQ vendors, live music, a Craft Brew Zone, a bike ride and is a fundraiser for charity at the same time! This year is our 13th year and we are looking to make it the biggest and best yet.

Admittance into Riverwalk Parks is FREE with the opportunity to purchase delicious barbecue and brews on tap. Everyone can enjoy live music from our headlining band Urban Legend and opener Cedar Junction. Those wishing to check out the Craft Brew Zone can purchase brew tasting passes in advance or the day of the event.

