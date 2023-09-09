When this young family decided to tackle the remodel of their family’s 1930s farmhouse, she was certain of one thing: “I didn’t want to walk into a white kitchen.”

That said, she and her husband collaborated on a cabinet color they could both love: “Dark Knight,” a Sherwin-Williams hue that marries his favorite, blue, and hers, green to create a deep, rich blue-green.

“I wanted color and texture, a fun, bold space for our family to grow. It’s about us and our story, and we totally love the look,” she said. “People are blown away that we went as bold as we did.”

She worked with Katie Lewis, owner of 319 Décor + Design in Grundy Center, to transform their vision for their home into reality.

“We love working with people to make the most of their design vision. They wanted to make the most of their space and give it a fresh feel,” Lewis explained.

The two-story farmhouse formerly belonged to her husband’s grandparents. Although it had undergone several updates and additions in the ‘70s and ‘80s, it was time for some major changes. First phase was the main level.

Structural changes included relocating the new master bedroom to space once occupied by the living room. Although the kitchen and dining room remained in their original locations, removing a wall between the two rooms created an open-concept living area. A wooden beam was installed as a support header. “Because it’s wood, it became an element in the overall design,” Lewis explained.

The homeowner also wanted to avoid the expected farmhouse look. Hickory kitchen cabinetry from Showplace Wood Products is finished in “Dark Knight,” while the broad island, range hood and shelves are stained “Cognac.” A quartet of cognac-colored leather and metal bar stools provide seating for breakfast and quick meals

Countertops are clad in “Calacatta Gold” Silestone quartz with its gold highlights. The quartz is paired with a backsplash of 4x4 glazed square ceramic tiles in soft off-white “Portmore,” which have hand-crafted appeal. Floor is a luxury vinyl tile, “Swiss Oak” in almond.

In the dining room, a glass-fronted hutch is a family piece that the owner stripped and bleached. A long table provides plenty of seating for family gatherings, with a mix of black wooden chairs and upholstered armchairs pulled up for comfort.

The front door opens into the living room, making it important to create a welcoming entry. Shiplap planking

An entry way was created using shiplap planking laid vertically to chair-rail height, adding a comfy bench and hare-head hangers for a sense of fun. “It gives the space an identity and a bit of whimsy that is perfect for this house,” Lewis said.

In the mudroom, Showplace Wood Products cabinetry, including drawers and lockers, provides a drop zone for coats. The “Cognac” finish matches the kitchen island for continuity. Old mill brick is underfoot, laid in a parquet pattern and over-grouted for a dusty, age-old appearance. It’s practical, holds up to traffic wear and tear and doesn’t show dirt.

Nicknamed “The Cattle Cottage” because the homeowners are cattle ranchers, the farmhouse also boasts a dark and masculine bathroom just off the mudroom. It gets frequent daily use by her husband. Painted in Sherwin Williams’ rich and earthy “Urbane Bronze,” the color taps into the moodier side of nature. Narrow 2x12-inch black ceramic tiles with a satin finish were laid vertically for a nearly seamless look in the shower. Fixtures shine in gold.

Throughout the house, “the owner was knowledgeable about the materials she wanted to use and had a clear vision in mind of what the final results should look like,” Lewis said.

The homeowner added, “I love that Katie let me run with it. She kept it realistic and on budget, and pointed me in the right direction.”