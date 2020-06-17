In a pinch: Brownies & blondies are perfect summer treats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are times when I really crave something sweet.

Normally I have an option (or four) on hand — dessert is the most important course of any meal, after all. But occasionally the well runs dry at highly inconvenient times.

Perhaps you’ve gotten notice that company’s on the way for tea, or maybe it’s past bedtime and you’ve just remembered the bake sale tomorrow. You have no time, no desire, or no ability to leave the house — and you feel like Old Mother Hubbard rooting through the cupboards looking for a box mix or something already made.

What’s a baker to do? Well, bake, obviously.

All of dessertdom can be split into two crude yet effective groups: chocolate and everything else. It’s nice to have a recipe from each in your back pocket that you can call on in an emergency.

Hence: In-a-Pinch Brownies and In-a-Pinch Blondies.

The ingredients in each are about as basic as you can get, so you should hopefully be able to turn them out from even a less-than-well-stocked pantry. Neither require special equipment either — a whisk is about as high-tech as it gets, and that’s just for efficiency’s sake. You can certainly get by with a wooden spoon and some extra elbow grease.