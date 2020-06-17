In a pinch: Brownies & blondies are perfect summer treats

There are times when I really crave something sweet.
Normally I have an option (or four) on hand — dessert is the most important course of any meal, after all. But occasionally the well runs dry at highly inconvenient times.
Perhaps you’ve gotten notice that company’s on the way for tea, or maybe it’s past bedtime and you’ve just remembered the bake sale tomorrow. You have no time, no desire, or no ability to leave the house — and you feel like Old Mother Hubbard rooting through the cupboards looking for a box mix or something already made.
What’s a baker to do? Well, bake, obviously.
All of dessertdom can be split into two crude yet effective groups: chocolate and everything else. It’s nice to have a recipe from each in your back pocket that you can call on in an emergency.
Hence: In-a-Pinch Brownies and In-a-Pinch Blondies.
The ingredients in each are about as basic as you can get, so you should hopefully be able to turn them out from even a less-than-well-stocked pantry. Neither require special equipment either — a whisk is about as high-tech as it gets, and that’s just for efficiency’s sake. You can certainly get by with a wooden spoon and some extra elbow grease.
The best part? You can have a finished dessert out of the oven in under an hour. Granted, there’s some cooling that needs to happen, but if anyone would like to turn up their nose at a warm, gooey brownie or blondie, be my guest — that’s more for me. (If I was fabulously wealthy and building my dream kitchen, I’d have a blast chiller under my double wall oven.)
The brownies bake up rich and fudgy — you don’t need to cut them very big — while the blondies boast a deep butterscotch flavor and a chew that’s almost addictive.
While both of these bars are good as is, they are intentionally stripped down. You can punch either up with added complexity.
For the brownies, that might mean an additional type of chocolate melted into the batter or mixed in as chunks, or a small dose of coffee or espresso. The blondies can benefit from other types of mix-ins, like nuts. See the notes below each recipe for ideas in case you have the luxury of a shopping trip or a deep pantry.
Don’t worry: However you make them, they’ll satisfy your sweet tooth.
In-a-Pinch Brownies
Makes 32 bars
7 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into quarters
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
3 large eggs
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1 cup all-purpose flour
1. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Make foil sling for 8-inch square baking pan by folding 2 sheets of aluminum foil to 8 inches wide. Lay sheets of foil in pan perpendicular to each other, with extra foil hanging over edges of pan. Push foil into corners and up sides of pan, smoothing foil flush to pan. Grease foil.
2. In medium heatproof bowl set over a pan of almost-simmering water, melt chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally until mixture is smooth. Whisk in cocoa until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly. (You can also melt the chocolate in the microwave at 50 percent power, stirring every 30 seconds or so.)
3. Whisk together eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt in medium bowl until combined, about 15 seconds. Whisk warm chocolate mixture into egg mixture; then stir in flour with wooden spoon until just combined. Pour mixture into prepared pan, spread into corners, and level surface with rubber spatula; bake until slightly puffed and toothpick inserted in center comes out with a small amount of sticky crumbs clinging to it, 35-40 minutes. Cool on wire rack to room temperature, about 2 hours, then remove brownies from pan using foil handles. Cut brownies only when you’re ready to serve them to prevent them from drying out.
Chef’s notes: If you have it, swap in 2 ounces of chopped unsweetened chocolate for an equal amount of the chocolate chips and up the sugar to 1 1/4 cups. You can also enhance the chocolate favor by mixing in 1 teaspoon of espresso powder or instant coffee. If you like chunks in your brownies, well, what else are you going to do with the other 5 ounces of chocolate chips left in your bag? Either Dutch-processed or natural cocoa works well here, so save your Dutch for another day if you have both.
In-a-Pinch Blondies
Makes 36 bars
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar
12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Make foil sling for 13 by 9-inch baking pan by folding 2 long sheets of aluminum foil; first sheet should be 13 inches wide, and second sheet should be 9 inches wide. Lay sheets of foil in pan perpendicular to each other, with extra foil hanging over edges of pan. Push foil into corners and up sides of pan, smoothing foil flush to pan. Grease foil.
2. Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in bowl. Whisk sugar and melted butter in second bowl until combined. Whisk eggs and vanilla into sugar mixture until combined. Using rubber spatula, fold in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
3. Transfer batter to prepared pan and smooth top. Bake until top is shiny and cracked and feels firm to touch, 22 to 25 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Let blondies cool completely in pan on wire rack, about 2 hours. Using foil overhang, lift blondies from pan, cut and serve.
Chef’s notes: If you have them, add 1 cup pecans or walnuts, toasted and then chopped coarse, and substitute 1/2 cup white chocolate chips for an equal amount of the semisweet. The base bar has great flavor on its own, so feel free to experiment with other mix-ins as you like. Be sure to check the blondies early so they don’t overbake.
Recipes adapted from America’s Test Kitchen.
<&rule>Take your blondies to the next dimension with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and this rich, delectable sauce, topped with chopped walnuts.
Maple Cream and White Chocolate Sauce
1/3 cup butter
1 cup sugar
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup real maple syrup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¼ cup white chocolate chips
Heavy cream
½ cup chopped walnuts
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, sugar, cream cheese, maple syrup and brown sugar. Stir constantly until butter, sugars and cream cheese are melted and blended together. Add white chocolate chips and stir until melted. Thin the sauce with heavy cream as needed. Heat 10 to 15 minutes until ready to serve. Scoop ice cream onto plated blondie and drizzle with sauce; top with chopped walnuts. Serve warm.
