Improve habits, health with mindful eating

If you feel like you use eating to deal with feelings other than hunger — such as boredom or stress — try calling a friend for support, keeping your hands busy (painting, doing a puzzle, reading, hobbies), or taking a walk around the block. For more support, ask your Hy-Vee dietitian about the Begin program for weight loss.

Beth Barber, RD, LD, received her bachelor of science degree in dietetics from Iowa State University in Ames. She joined Hy-Vee in 2011 as dietitian for two Waterloo Hy-Vee locations. After a two-year expatriate assignment in France, she returned to Hy-Vee to build a Healthy Meals and Simple Fix freezer meal program. She specializes in weight loss education and offers nutrition consultation packages to help clients achieve their own goals.

Barber is available at Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee in Waterloo Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Evening consultations are available by appointment. Please note that the schedule may change due to nutrition programs and events. Please call ahead to ensure her availability at 233-3266.