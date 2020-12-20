Improve habits, health with mindful eating

Many of us have struggled with maintaining healthy habits throughout this tumultuous year. Boredom and stress eating have increased, along with weight. With 2021 approaching, the New Year is a new time to focus on improving lifestyle habits — nutrition included.
Mindful eating is one of the best ways to start improving eating habits. By focusing attention on aspects of eating such as taste, texture, aroma and even speed, it is possible to get more enjoyment out of lesser amounts of food. The following tips can help guide mindful decisions and keep eating habits in check.
- Plan meals ahead of time so that you have the ingredients you need. Keep chopped up fruits and vegetables at eye-level in your refrigerator.
- Evaluate your hunger scale level. The hunger scale starts at 1 and ends at 5. Start preparing meals when you are a little bit hungry (hunger scale level 1-2) so you don’t eat as you are cooking.
- Drink 2 cups of water prior to the meal. Doing so may calm you down when you’re hungry.
- Try to avoid skipping meals. When our hunger scale level reaches the highest level of 5, we tend to reach for convenience foods to quell our hunger quickly. Convenience foods tend to be higher in sugar and fat.
- Develop a routine of eating three meals a day to limit snacking in between. Balance lean protein (skinless chicken, turkey, eggs, nuts) and complex carbs (vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains) at mealtime so that you remain full to the next meal.
- Start with a salad plate instead of a dinner plate. Fill half of the plate with fruits and veggies. These fiber-rich sources will fill you up on fewer calories.
- Eat slowly throughout the meal. Set your fork down between bites and chew your food thoroughly. When you feel like you have had enough to eat, stop. Quit before you feel full, stuffed or sick from eating.
- Take small bites. Concentrate on the food’s smell, taste, texture, etc. Savoring food often results in eating less.
- Try not to label foods as “good” or “bad,” as this can lead to binge eating and other unhealthy eating patterns. Limit portions to ½ cup per serving of most foods to keep moderation in check. Use a ½ cup measuring cup and measure out the portion before you go to the table.
- Limit distractions, including television, at the dinner table. Distracted eating can lead to overeating.
If you feel like you use eating to deal with feelings other than hunger — such as boredom or stress — try calling a friend for support, keeping your hands busy (painting, doing a puzzle, reading, hobbies), or taking a walk around the block. For more support, ask your Hy-Vee dietitian about the Begin program for weight loss.
Beth Barber, RD, LD, received her bachelor of science degree in dietetics from Iowa State University in Ames. She joined Hy-Vee in 2011 as dietitian for two Waterloo Hy-Vee locations. After a two-year expatriate assignment in France, she returned to Hy-Vee to build a Healthy Meals and Simple Fix freezer meal program. She specializes in weight loss education and offers nutrition consultation packages to help clients achieve their own goals.
Barber is available at Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee in Waterloo Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Evening consultations are available by appointment. Please note that the schedule may change due to nutrition programs and events. Please call ahead to ensure her availability at 233-3266.
