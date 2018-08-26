Enjoy a night of improv comedy as the Luther College Student Activities Council presents ComedySportz at 8 p.m. today in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther campus in Decorah.
The event is open to the public, with no admission charge.
SInce 1984, the ComedySportz troupe has entertained crowds of all ages with its fast-paced improvisational show that's played as a sport. A ComedySportz match features two teams of comedy "actletes" competing for laughs and points. A referee controls the match by keeping the game moving and calling fouls.
