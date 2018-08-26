ComedySportz

Enjoy a night of improv comedy as the Luther College Student Activities Council presents ComedySportz at 8 p.m. today in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther campus in Decorah.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The event is open to the public, with no admission charge.

SInce 1984, the ComedySportz troupe has entertained crowds of all ages with its fast-paced improvisational show that's played as a sport. A ComedySportz match features two teams of comedy "actletes" competing for laughs and points. A referee controls the match by keeping the game moving and calling fouls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments