Time: 6:30 to 9:45 p.m. today
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Scheduled to attend the show and be on hand to sign autographs and meet the fans are: Booker T, Gerry Brisco, WWE Superstars Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson (The Revival) ,
Road Warrior Animal, Nikita Koloff, Dan Gable, Cowboy Bob Orton, Larry Hennig, Dan "The Beast" Severn, Stan Hansen, JJ Dillon, Tony Garea.
Scheduled to wrestle: Austin Ariea, Harry Smith/Davey Boy Smith Jr., Wes Brisco, B Brian Blair, Brian Cage, Colt Cabana, D J Z, Bob Holly.
Call 319-233-0745 for tickets. Tickets are $15 general admission and $25 ringside (first four rows).
