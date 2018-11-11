LEXI KAPANKA
CEDAR FALLS --- As the holiday season approaches, many people take time to reflect on what they're grateful for. This year, I am grateful I grew up in a country where I had access to life-saving vaccines. That's not the case for far too many people. Unfortunately, many children around the world don’t have this access which results in 2.5 million children dying every year. That's nearly equal to the population of Iowa dying yearly from vaccine-preventable diseases.
The good news is there are organizations like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the CDC which are working to immunize and protect children worldwide from deadly diseases. These organizations are working to eradicate polio, which is remaining in three countries, and introduce new vaccines like rotavirus and measles into different countries. Governmental funding is vital to ensure these programs continue their work. The United Nations Foundation Shot@Life Campaign is asking U.S. legislators to reduce vaccine-preventable deaths by providing adequate funding for global vaccine programs.
I encourage you to reach out to your representatives and ask them to support this funding, because this issue affects us all. Diseases don’t know borders and we are all safer in a world where more children are immunized.
