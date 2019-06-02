A visit to Springfield is a chance to immerse yourself in history and politics, explore Americana and try a few of the local specialties, which just might make you feel like you’re at a year-round fair.
1. Dana-Thomas House, dana-thomas.orgThe word “prairie” is used liberally around Springfield. It is the capital of the Prairie State, after all. The term takes its most artful form at the Dana-Thomas House, a stunning example of Frank Lloyd Wright’s prairie-style architecture. Wright designed the home in 1902 for Susan Lawrence Dana, a fascinating woman who was a philanthropist and feminist known for being a bit eccentric. Today, the 12,000-square foot home, with its 35 rooms (and duck-pin bowling in the basement), is owned by the state of Illinois and is known for being the most intact of all Wright homes, with its expansive collection of art glass and furniture designed by Wright. Tours offered daily shed light on Wright as well as the home’s former residents, including Dana and, later, Charles Thomas, who used the house as the office the office for his publishing company.
2. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, illinois.gov/alplmLincoln made Springfield his home starting in 1837, when he was an attorney serving in the Illinois General Assembly, until 1861, when he moved to Washington as president. You can’t make it through Springfield without passing some Lincoln lore, and it’s displayed especially well at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Even non-Lincoln-buffs rave about the hologram show, a.k.a the “Ghosts of the Library” production that give form to Abe to help a historian tell his tale. All around the museum, exhibits bring the past to life, from the replica of his boyhood log cabin to the revelation of the goosebump-raising last words he uttered in Washington’s Ford’s Theatre. From the downtown location, you can also plan your own Lincoln tour and walk to the Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices, the Old State Capitol and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, where he once lived.
3. Lincoln Tomb, lincolntomb.orgLincoln’s body rests in the in Oak Ridge Cemetery, about two miles from where he lived in Springfield. The tomb’s towering granite obelisk grabs your attention from the entry of the cemetery, although more memorable is the bronze statue of Lincoln’s head in front of the tomb: his nose is so light in color it looks as if he’s wearing sunscreen. It’s become a tradition to rub the nose, presumably for luck. Visitors can step inside the somber burial chamber and pay homage to Lincoln, three of his sons and his wife, Mary. (Robert, their oldest son, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.) Abe trivia: For protection from would-be robbers, Lincoln’s remains are kept in a concrete vault about 10 feet below the burial chamber. Thieves tried to remove the body in 1876.
4. DowntownDowntown aside, Springfield isn’t an especially walkable city. There, you can walk in the steps of Abraham Lincoln, past the Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices, the Old State Capitol where he gave the famous “house divided” speech and the home where he lived. Nearby, Lincoln comes to life — in the form of that hologram — at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Markers and statues throughout the area fill you in on Springfield’s rich history. Mix it up with some modern-day exploration at the many shops (such as Recycled Records and Cardologist), visit the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Wednesday and Saturday mornings during the warmer months and pop into Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery & Eatery to order up a horseshoe for a true taste of the town.
5. Route 66 Back in the day, millions traveled along Route 66 — the “Main Street of America” — from Chicago to Los Angeles. Along the way, it cut right through downtown Springfield. The route has long been decommissioned, and there are faster ways to get from Illinois to California. But for those interested in taking a bite of Americana, there are some Route 66 relics that are still alive and well in Springfield, and you can get to them by traveling along what’s now Business Route 55. Heading north to south, it’s also called Fifth Street; south to north, it’s also called Sixth Street. Starting from the south, Motorheads Bar & Grill is home to a small, Route 66 themed museum called the Motorhead Museum. And another place worth stopping is Maid-Rite. This fast-food spot, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and lays claim to opening the nation’s first drive-through window, has been operating since 1924.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.