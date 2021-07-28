Illuminating trends in lighting

When choosing a floor lamp, consider how you intend to use it. Ambient floor lamps provide general, diffused light. A reading floor lamp provides more focused, direct light for reading and tasks like sewing or knitting. An adjustable arc lamp can offer both ambient and focused light. Upright or torchiere lamps are for accent, providing uplighting and dimension to corners and walls.

