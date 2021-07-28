Illuminating trends in lighting

Up the wattage in any room with stylish lighting.
The right lamp, wall light, floor lamp or pendant can really define a space, add to the aesthetic and help create a mood. Take a look at some of the cool lighting trends we've spotted.
And here are a few tricks of the trade from lighting experts about what you should know when selecting table lamps and other lighting fixtures.
- Sit in the space where the lamp will be placed. Measure from the surface you will place the lamp to eye level. This is the base measurement.
- For the right height for the shade, divide the base measurement by three. This is the average height of the shade. To determine the estimated height of your lamp, add 18 inches to the shade measurement.
- Choose a table lamp that is no more than 1 1/2 times the height of the furnishing it sits on and the shade should never overlap the edge of the tabletop.
- Rule of thumb: The taller the table, the shorter the lamp.
- Light colored or more transparent lampshades provide more general or ambient light. Black or opaque lampshades concentrate light for a dramatic effect.
- Choose a lampshade that is compatible with the style of the table.
- When choosing a floor lamp, consider how you intend to use it. Ambient floor lamps provide general, diffused light. A reading floor lamp provides more focused, direct light for reading and tasks like sewing or knitting. An adjustable arc lamp can offer both ambient and focused light. Upright or torchiere lamps are for accent, providing uplighting and dimension to corners and walls.
- To determine the right placement for wall sconces, lighting designers suggest measuring down 6 inches from the top of the window and use that as the mounting height for all wall sconces in the room. Another option is using the ceiling height. For example, if ceilings are 8 feet, 74 inches above the finished floor to the center of the wall sconce is a good rule of thumb. For up-light sconces, you want at least 12 inches but no more than 36 inches between sconce and ceiling.