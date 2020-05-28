If you inherit family china

On the threshold of your wedding, you may have chosen your everyday dinnerware, and perhaps a few pieces of fine china. Or you may be in line to inherit your mother or grandmother's fine china.

If your lifestyle is casual, consider yourself a minimalist (or simply dislike clutter), or don't have the space to store (or use) fine china, you aren't alone.

"Multiple generations of china in one house (or, more specifically, basement) seems to be a common American condition," said Adam Minter, who wrote the new "Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale" (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019).

The book follows what happens to possessions once they're donated. Minter was inspired to write it after dropping off his mother's china at Goodwill. It was the last of his mother's possessions that he and his sister dealt with.

"We put it off, mostly because we know my mother loved it," Minter said. "But neither of us actually wanted it."

Acquiring a set of china isn't the rite of passage it was decades ago. Some people still collect it, but nowadays it might not even end up on a couple's wedding registry.