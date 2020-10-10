If a body is exhumed, do they need a new casket? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What happens to the campaign money of a candidate if they don’t get voted into office?
A. The general rule is the funds cannot be used for personal expenses. They must be put toward political or charitable uses.
Q. What is the building in Cedar falls at the corner of Tremont and 13th streets?
Q. The brick building and smokestack at the intersection of Tremont and 13th Streets are remnants of a commercial greenhouse operation started by the Joseph Bancroft family in the 1870s that once stretched from 12th to 14th streets on Tremont Street. Current owner of the building, Konrad Sadkowski, a history professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said this was the fourth and last boiler facility to heat the greenhouses, built in 1925. (It is separate from today’s Bancroft Florists on 12th St.) The smokestack is the last “old” smokestack remaining in Cedar Falls and “is a testament to the early industrial character of the city.” The property has been used as a learning space for UNI students in interior design, urban archaeology and video production. Sadkowski is “slowly renovating” the building and smokestack and hopes to eventually get them on the National Register of Historic Places.
Q. Why do we always have such old presidential candidates?
A. They are not uniformly “old,” but they must be at least 35 years of age as specified by the U.S. Constitution. Theodore Roosevelt was 42 when he became president, John F. Kennedy 43, Bill Clinton 46 and Barack Obama 47.
Q. How many times has Kamala Harris been married? Does she have any kids?
A. Harris has been married once; her husband is attorney Douglas Emhoff. She is stepmother to his two children.
Q. Why doesn’t the Hudson Library have public internet available?
A. The Hudson Public Library does have public internet available. The library offers free wi-fi in the building and in the parking lot, and inside the library there are at least eight computers with internet available.
Q. Does Mayor Hart know how to skateboard?
A. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart does not know how to skateboard, he told The Courier.
Q. Who is running for president on the Libertarian ticket? Is this person pro-life?
A. Jo Jorgensen is the party's presidential nominee, the first woman to receive the Libertarian nomination. She teaches at Clemson University and was the party’s vice presidential nominee in 1996. Spike Cohen was nominated for vice president. Jorgensen's campaign website says of abortion: "Keep the government out of it, no subsidies, no regulations."
Q. If a body is exhumed do they need a new casket?
A. It depends. According to a 2019 Vox article on exhumation, “Eco-friendly caskets, like those made from bamboo or cardboard, disintegrate quickly. Wooden caskets, from mahogany to pine, last a bit longer but still erode. In those cases, the disinterment crew will have to collect any human remains and place them in a new, smaller vessel for reburial. But if someone was buried in a metal casket — typically steel, copper, or bronze — they may be able to move the box directly from one grave to another.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
