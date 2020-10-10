If a body is exhumed, do they need a new casket? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. How many times has Kamala Harris been married? Does she have any kids?

A. Harris has been married once; her husband is attorney Douglas Emhoff. She is stepmother to his two children.

Q. Why doesn’t the Hudson Library have public internet available?

A. The Hudson Public Library does have public internet available. The library offers free wi-fi in the building and in the parking lot, and inside the library there are at least eight computers with internet available.

Q. Does Mayor Hart know how to skateboard?

A. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart does not know how to skateboard, he told The Courier.

Q. Who is running for president on the Libertarian ticket? Is this person pro-life?

A. Jo Jorgensen is the party's presidential nominee, the first woman to receive the Libertarian nomination. She teaches at Clemson University and was the party’s vice presidential nominee in 1996. Spike Cohen was nominated for vice president. Jorgensen's campaign website says of abortion: "Keep the government out of it, no subsidies, no regulations."

Q. If a body is exhumed do they need a new casket?