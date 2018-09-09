IAN WASS was promoted to lieutenant at Waterloo Fire Rescue. He was hired in February of 2008. In the past he has served as a firefighter and spent seven years as an assigned paramedic. In 2017 he was named Firefighter of the Year. Wass also serves Waterloo Fire Rescue on the Tactical Emergency Medical Support Team.
