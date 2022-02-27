Hydrite Chemical gets state incentives for Waterloo Expansion

WATERLOO — Hydrite Chemical has been awarded tax benefits to help expand its Waterloo facility, which manufacturers and distributes chemical products. Hydrite also plans to expand the transportation fleet and warehouse space. The project represents a $21 million capital investment over the next three years and is expected to create 20 jobs at a qualifying wage of $20 an hour.

Grow Cedar Valley worked with Hydrite to make application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority board for the High Quality Jobs tax credit program. The IEDA board announced awarded of the tax benefits Feb. 18. Additional incentives came from the city. Hawkeye Community College will provide job training.

“Hydrite has found success in Waterloo completing multiple expansions at their location over the years, most recently in 2017,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director. “We are especially pleased to bring these additional good paying jobs to Waterloo.”

Established in 1929 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of chemical products in the U.S. It also plans to expand the transportation fleet and warehouse space. The expansion will bring the workforce total to 158 employees at the Waterloo location. The Waterloo site is the company’s only Iowa location and is Hydrite’s largest facility.

For more information about the Hydrite Chemical expansion or economic development opportunities in Waterloo, contact Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, by calling (319) 291-4366 or by email to Noel.Anderson@Waterloo-IA.org.

