Hydrangea blossoms seem to evoke thoughts of endless summers.

Sadly, when those massive, mop-head blooms are cut off the shrub, they don’t last nearly as long. Like cut lilac stems, they seem to quickly wilt and flop.

Try these tips for the best results with creating a fresh hydrangea arrangement for your home:

1Like cutting most fresh flowers, pick early in the morning, when plants are well-hydrated. Choose more mature flower heads, as these will last longer and are slower to wilt.

2 Indoors, use sharp clippers or florist knife to cut stems at a 45-degree angle. Florists also recommend slicing a cross pattern into the stem to encourage blooms to take up more water.

3Submerge blooms – head first – overnight in a deep pail of water or at least 45 minutes.

4Remove any foliage that will be below the waterline in your vase or container.

5You may want to corral blooms by using such florist tricks as creating a tape grid on top of the vase and inserting blooms into each opening in the grid. This encourages good air circulation, but isn’t a requirement.

6The bigger your arrangement, the larger the opening in your container to accommodate hydrangea stems.

7Create a mixed-flower bouquet by including roses, dahlias, lilies, delphiniums, etc.

8Change water often to prevent bacteria from growing and keep flowers looking fresh longer. Some florists recommend using ice cubes in the vase water to keep stems cool.