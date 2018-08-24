GILBERTVILLE — Three Waterloo women were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a wheel fell off of their vehicle, causing it to crash.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies said the crash was reported about 1:35 p.m. on Interstate 380 near mile marker 64 near Gilbertville.
Deputies said a Jeep driven by Patricia Marvets, 68, of Waterloo, was northbound on I-380 when the driver’s side rear wheel came off the vehicle. Marvets lost control of the Jeep and collided with a northbound semi being driven by Wael Gabra, 47, of Irving, Calif.
That sent the Jeep into the median where it rolled at least once, deputies said. Marvets went to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, while two passengers, Sherri Johnson, 44, and Lisa Johnson, 44, both of Waterloo, went to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
All had non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but their conditions were not available.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Gilbertville Police, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Gilbertville Fire, Evansdale Ambulance, Covenant Medical Center ambulance and Sheetz Towing.
2 hurt in Waterloo shooting overnight
WATERLOO – Two people were injured in an overnight shooting Wednesday.
According to Waterloo police, Sir Frank William Nelson III, 23, and Daquerio Marquaviundes Brown, 18, were struck by gunfire at 705 Logan Ave. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
Details of the shooting weren’t immediately available. The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Theft from Lowe’s store investigated
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a theft from Lowe’s.
Someone with a moving truck snatched up six lawn mowers and other equipment that was on display in front of the home improvement store and then drove off.
The crime happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, and employees later noticed the equipment was missing.
Items taken include one 22-inch self-propelled mover, five riding mowers ranging from 42 to 54 inches and a 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer.
No arrests have been made in the theft.
Bike crash victim identified
WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls bicyclist has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital after he was struck by a car Wednesday evening.
According to the accident report, 31-year-old Eugene Harding received multiple head injuries in the crash and was taken UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. His condition wasn’t available.
The accident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Street near Wagner Road.
The driver, Nicole Andreesen, 32, of Waverly, told police she was headed east on Broadway Street and had looked down to get a cigarette. When she looked back up, the bicyclist was in the middle of the roadway and was unable to stop in time, she told police.
The crash remains under investigation.
