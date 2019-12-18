Hunter Zenzen

Outside linebacker

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Barnesville, Minn.

Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.

https://www.inforum.com/961273-Barnesvilles-Zenzen-still-the-same-kid-even-with-Power-Five-football-schools-eyeing-him

