Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.