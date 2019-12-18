111018bp-w-sioux-van-meter-03

L-R: West Sioux's Hunter Dekkers, Kyler Bak and Chase Koopmans celebrate a narrow victory over Van Meter during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Hunter Dekkers

Quarterback

6-foot-2, 223 pounds

Hawarden (West Sioux)

A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.

