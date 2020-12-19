Hudson joins Cedar Bend Humane Society's trap and neuter program

WATERLOO – The city of Hudson is the newest to join the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s trap and neuter program for feral cats.
Several large colonies of feral cats have been reported in Hudson. While officials cannot say an official number, they say there was an “excessive” amount of feral cats forming large colonies.
“We knew there was a problem,” said Officer Scott Wiersna of the Hudson Police Department. “It was just how we were going to address it.”
Wiersna teamed up with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to offer a trap, neuter, release program in Hudson. The CBHS also offers the program to Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Evansdale residents. The program was put on hold temporarily during the pandemic but is beginning to return by appointment.
“There’s been a lot of these cat colonies that have been trapped, which has helped reduce the overpopulation of stray cats that are roaming within the cities,” said Cedar Bend Humane Society Executive Director Kristy Gardner.
Through the TNR program, residents can trap the animal or call the city for assistance. They can then bring the cat to the Cedar Bend Humane Society where the cat will be neutered and then put back into the population or taken to a farm where owners welcome the stray cats. The tame cats are put up for adoption.
Staff from the Cedar Bend Humane Society assisted with trapping some of the Hudson cats last month because of the large amount of cats reported. Within five days, they were able to treat and release about 25 cats.
The overpopulation of feral cats in the city has been cause for concern for years. In the past, concerned residents could rent live traps from the city and then take the cats to a local vet. If the cats were not claimed, they were euthanized.
“Everyone put their heads together to figure out the best way to go about it without getting rid of them,” Wiersna said.
Wiersna said some residents were dismayed the cats were being euthanized.
“People see feral cats as a nuisance, but a feral cat population also has its benefits to keeping the pest population down,” like mice and rats, he said.
“The downside is you see these cats multiplying every year, even with euthanizing. If we spay and neuter them and turn them back loose, it really helps control the colony populations,” Gardner said.
The program also helps mitigate the cats from fighting, spreading disease, breeding and forming large colonies. Any cat that is trapped and brought in also will receive vaccinations and an ear marking so the cat will not be retrapped.
“It’s stressful for them every time they’re being handled,” Gardner said.
Last year, the CBHS treated about 300 cats with the TNR program. Female cats can have several litters of kittens a year. Just one litter can include six to eight kittens, which means just one cat can create 50 to 60 cats in a year.
“We prefer to see pets as indoor companions, but we know those cats are out there and we don’t want to euthanize them. Spaying and neutering them is a more humane options,” Gardner said. “They’re very acclimated to survive on their own.”
For cities that are not part of the TNR program, the CBHS offers spaying and neutering for barn cats for $45.
