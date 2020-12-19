Hudson joins Cedar Bend Humane Society's trap and neuter program

Staff from the Cedar Bend Humane Society assisted with trapping some of the Hudson cats last month because of the large amount of cats reported. Within five days, they were able to treat and release about 25 cats.

The overpopulation of feral cats in the city has been cause for concern for years. In the past, concerned residents could rent live traps from the city and then take the cats to a local vet. If the cats were not claimed, they were euthanized.

“Everyone put their heads together to figure out the best way to go about it without getting rid of them,” Wiersna said.

Wiersna said some residents were dismayed the cats were being euthanized.

“People see feral cats as a nuisance, but a feral cat population also has its benefits to keeping the pest population down,” like mice and rats, he said.

“The downside is you see these cats multiplying every year, even with euthanizing. If we spay and neuter them and turn them back loose, it really helps control the colony populations,” Gardner said.

The program also helps mitigate the cats from fighting, spreading disease, breeding and forming large colonies. Any cat that is trapped and brought in also will receive vaccinations and an ear marking so the cat will not be retrapped.