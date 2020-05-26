Hudson Community School

Speech on behalf of the four Valedictorians:
"Now, we should probably address the Elephant in the room, this pandemic. Since the very beginning, our class has endured great loss. We said goodbye to many classmates as they moved away, we said goodbye to a beloved classmate in the hardest way possible as we truly wish Bodee was still here with us today, and ultimately we lost the end of our senior year.
We did not get to say a proper farewell to many things: Soccer, Track, Golf, Prom, a traditional graduation ceremony, maybe the musical and other sports this summer. Isn’t it ironic that as pirates we were robbed of some of our senior lasts? Shouldn’t we be the ones who are seizing the day, taking advantage of every opportunity to create memories? Even though we definitely would not have written our story at Hudson High School this way given the choice, these circumstances have the capability of making us stronger.
Perhaps the more important and better qualities of Pirates are their bravery, strength, and resilience. They do not give up without a fight, and they do not let losses or failures define their future adventures. This unfortunate pandemic brought countless and significant loss for people of all walks of life. I’m sure many of you have felt them in your own life. I want to encourage my fellow classmates and everyone else watching to be a Pirate.
Stand tall against the loss and the frustrations, let it strengthen you, and let the strength you glean from this experience give you courage as you set sail on the next voyage. It is not easy, nothing worth doing is, but the treasure waiting after all of this is over, I believe is truly going to be worth it. So please, let’s stand as Pirates and a Hudson Community."
Class colors: Navy and blush
Class flower: Yellow daffodil
Class motto: “Eventually all pieces fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moment, and know that everything happens for a reason.” Albert Schweitzer
Valedictorians: Morgan Hansen, Naomi Henderson, Alison Peck, Alexander Reynolds
Salutatorian: Aiden Larson
Class of 2020
Austin Appleton
Alexis Bergmeier
Gabrielle Brown
Jake Burgett
Brooke Busch
Riley Delagardelle
Travis Draper
Eli Fox
Deondre Frisch
Ethan Fulcher
Morgan Galbraith
Abigail Gaudian
Trey Germain
Justina Gillam
Beau Gilson
Connor Ham
Morgan Hansen
Griffith Hazen
Brayden Heasley
Naomi Henderson
Ethan Holton
Jake Hoppes
Tara Jochumsen
Emma Kegebein
Sara Klunder
Zachery Koch
Luke Koenigsfeld
Klaire Krapfl
Aiden Larson
Madison McKenna
Mattie Myli
Alison Peck
Orion Polendo
Natalie Poppe
Alexander Reynolds
Grace Richter
Harley Schley
Grace Schwenneker
Jackson Selenke
Sophie Selenke
Andrew Stanfield
Payton Stuart
Clayton Thoms
Jenna Twait
Jerin Ugrin
Rain Winkelpleck
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!