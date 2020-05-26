Hudson Community School
0 comments

Hudson Community School

  • 0

Speech on behalf of the four Valedictorians:

"Now, we should probably address the Elephant in the room, this pandemic. Since the very beginning, our class has endured great loss. We said goodbye to many classmates as they moved away, we said goodbye to a beloved classmate in the hardest way possible as we truly wish Bodee was still here with us today, and ultimately we lost the end of our senior year.

We did not get to say a proper farewell to many things: Soccer, Track, Golf, Prom, a traditional graduation ceremony, maybe the musical and other sports this summer. Isn’t it ironic that as pirates we were robbed of some of our senior lasts? Shouldn’t we be the ones who are seizing the day, taking advantage of every opportunity to create memories? Even though we definitely would not have written our story at Hudson High School this way given the choice, these circumstances have the capability of making us stronger.

Perhaps the more important and better qualities of Pirates are their bravery, strength, and resilience. They do not give up without a fight, and they do not let losses or failures define their future adventures. This unfortunate pandemic brought countless and significant loss for people of all walks of life. I’m sure many of you have felt them in your own life. I want to encourage my fellow classmates and everyone else watching to be a Pirate.

Stand tall against the loss and the frustrations, let it strengthen you, and let the strength you glean from this experience give you courage as you set sail on the next voyage. It is not easy, nothing worth doing is, but the treasure waiting after all of this is over, I believe is truly going to be worth it. So please, let’s stand as Pirates and a Hudson Community."

Class colors: Navy and blush

Class flower: Yellow daffodil

Class motto: “Eventually all pieces fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moment, and know that everything happens for a reason.”  Albert Schweitzer

Valedictorians:  Morgan Hansen, Naomi Henderson, Alison Peck, Alexander Reynolds

Salutatorian: Aiden Larson

Class of 2020 

Austin Appleton

Alexis Bergmeier

Gabrielle Brown

Jake Burgett

Brooke Busch

Riley Delagardelle

Travis Draper

Eli Fox

Deondre Frisch

Ethan Fulcher

Morgan Galbraith

Abigail Gaudian

Trey Germain

Justina Gillam

Beau Gilson

Connor Ham

Morgan Hansen

Griffith Hazen

Brayden Heasley

Naomi Henderson

Ethan Holton

Jake Hoppes

Tara Jochumsen

Emma Kegebein

Sara Klunder

Zachery Koch

Luke Koenigsfeld

Klaire Krapfl

Aiden Larson

Madison McKenna

Mattie Myli

Alison Peck

Orion Polendo

Natalie Poppe

Alexander Reynolds

Grace Richter

Harley Schley

Grace Schwenneker

Jackson Selenke

Sophie Selenke

Andrew Stanfield

Payton Stuart

Clayton Thoms

Jenna Twait

Jerin Ugrin

Rain Winkelpleck

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elizabeth Brown
Obituaries

Elizabeth Brown

  • Updated

Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Bob Schmitt
Obituaries

Bob Schmitt

  • Updated

The Schmitt family is announcing the passing of Bob Schmitt of a heart attack on Sunday May 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Keith R. Alberts
Obituaries

Keith R. Alberts

  • Updated

Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick
Obituaries

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick

  • Updated

Tracee Ann Kirkpatrick, 66, of Dike, died Thursday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News