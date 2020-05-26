Hudson Community School

Speech on behalf of the four Valedictorians:

"Now, we should probably address the Elephant in the room, this pandemic. Since the very beginning, our class has endured great loss. We said goodbye to many classmates as they moved away, we said goodbye to a beloved classmate in the hardest way possible as we truly wish Bodee was still here with us today, and ultimately we lost the end of our senior year.

We did not get to say a proper farewell to many things: Soccer, Track, Golf, Prom, a traditional graduation ceremony, maybe the musical and other sports this summer. Isn’t it ironic that as pirates we were robbed of some of our senior lasts? Shouldn’t we be the ones who are seizing the day, taking advantage of every opportunity to create memories? Even though we definitely would not have written our story at Hudson High School this way given the choice, these circumstances have the capability of making us stronger.