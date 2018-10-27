Halloween Pet Parade

A Howl O’ Ween Pet Parade will take place Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the former Wells Fargo parking lot, and the parade begins at 11 a.m., with judging at noon on the corner of Fourth and Main.

Cost is $10 per animal and $5 per additional animal. All proceeds of this event will support the American Cancer Society.

Categories and prizes for judging are best homemade costume, best themed group, best pet/human duo, best Halloween theme, best food/drink theme and best celebrity/sports theme

Registration forms are encouraged and can be picked up at participating downtown locations.

