NO. 1 GEORGIA 45, BALL ST. 3

The bulldogs (2-0) found themselves in a scoreless tie with the Cardinals after the first quarter, but from there the reigning national champs woke up from any slumber and rolled.

NEXT: vs. South Carolina

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 35, UNLV 7

The Wolverines (2-0) had no trouble with the rebels, getting two passing TDS from J.J. McCarthy to roman Wilson, and three rushing scores from Blake Corum, in Ann arbor.

NEXT: vs. bowling Green

NO. 3 ALABAMA VS. NO. 11 TEXAS

the tide were looking to make a statement after a disappointing — for them — two-loss season. Alabama hasn't lost a regular season game against a nonconference foe since 2007.

NEXT: at South Florida

NO. 4 FLORIDA ST. VS. SOUTHERN MISS

the Seminoles were hoping to avoid a letdown after last Sunday's 21-point victory against then-no. 5 LSU. FSU entered on a seven-game win streak, the longest active streak in the ACC.

NEXT: At Boston College

NO. 5 OHIO ST. 35, YOUNGSTOWN ST. 7

After a sluggish start in Week 1's victory over Indiana, the buckeyes (2-0) got three td passes from Kyle McCord (two to Marvin Harrison Jr.) in an easy victory over the penguins.

NEXT: vs. Western Kentucky

NO. 6 SOUTHERN CAL VS. STANFORD | the 103rd chapter of this venerable rivalry was the final meeting for the foreseeable future between the two private schools who are headed to different conferences next year.NEXT: Sept. 23 at Arizona St.

NO. 7 PENN ST. 63, DELAWARE 7 | The Nittany Lions (2-0) got three rushing touchdowns from nick Singleton in a home blowout of the FCS blue Hens. Quarterback drew Allar completed 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards.NEXT: at Illinois

NO. 8 WASHINGTON 43, TULSA 10 | The Huskies (2-0) had no letdown from the victory last week over Boise State, getting 409 passing yards and three touchdowns from Michael Penix Jr. to help win in Seattle.NEXT: At Michigan St.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE VS. AUSTIN PEAY | The Vols moved up three spots inside the top 10 after last week's win over Virginia. they put their nine-game home win streak on the line needing to work out a few more kinks before the SEC schedule.NEXT: at Florida

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 45, NC STATE 24 | Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes as the Fighting Irish (3-0) got through a long weather delay in Raleigh, N.C., to knock off the Wolfpack.NEXT: VS. Central Michigan

NO. 11 TEXAS AT NO. 3 ALABAMA | the Longhorns, who will join the tide in the SEC next season, nearly pulled off an upset last season in Austin before falling 20-19. Texas entered Saturday 3-6 in true road games under coach Steve Sarkisian.NEXT: vs. Wyoming

NO. 12 UTAH 20, BAYLOR 13 | The Utes (2-0) rallied without star quarterback Cam rising (ACL) against a future big 12 foe, but had to deny a last-gasp drive from the bears to survive in sweltering Waco.NEXT: vs. Weber St.

NO. 13 OREGON AT TEXAS TECH | the ducks were trying to stay on a roll after setting a school scoring record in an 81-7 victory over port-land State. things figured to be tougher against former ducks QB Tyler Shough and the red raiders.NEXT: vs. Hawaii

NO. 14 LSU VS. GRAMBLING ST. | LSU, which dropped from no. 5 after last Sunday's loss to Florida State, needed a convincing victory over the storied HBCU program. LSU has won its past 35 games against in-state opponents.NEXT: At Mississippi St.

NO. 15 KANSAS ST. 42, TROY 13 | Will Howard was 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had five total touchdowns (three passes, two rushes), while the defense held the trojans to 286 yards of offense to help spark the Wildcats (2-0) in Manhattan.NEXT: at Missouri

NO. 16 OREGON ST. VS. UC DAVIS | A sixth straight win is not likely to impress skeptics, but if new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei keeps playing the way he did against San Jose State — 3 passing and 2 RushingTds —the beavers should be fine.NEXT: vs. San Diego St.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA VS. APPALACHIAN ST. | The tar Heels and mountaineers played a wild one last season, with UNC winning 63-61. the tar Heels defensive front generated nine sacks in last week's win against South Carolina.NEXT: vs. Mnnesota

NO. 18 OKLAHOMA VS. SMU | the Sooners routed Arkansas State 73-0 last week, but didn't resolve their starting running back situation. Jovantae Barnes, walk-on Tawee Walker, Marcus major and Gavin Sawchuk are all in the mix.NEXT: at Tulsa

NO. 19 WISCONSIN AT WASHINGTON ST. | The badgers, the first power Five non-conference opponent to visit Pullman since 1998, got away with shaky play last week because of their run game led by Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.NEXT: vs. Georgia Southern

NO. 20 MISSISSIPPI 37, NO. 24 TULANE 20 | The rebels (2-0) went to new Orleans and pulled off their first double-digit comeback against a ranked foe in seven years, when they beat Texas a&m.NEXT: vs. Georgia tech

NO. 21 DUKE VS. LAFAYETTE | Despite a stunning takedown of Clemson for its first AP top 25 ranking in five years, the blue devils had two notable areas to address: they committed two turnovers and had seven pre-snap penalties.NEXT: vs. northwestern

NO. 22 COLORADO 36, NEBRASKA 14 | The buffaloes (2-0) shook off a sluggish first half on offense and ran away from the mistake-prone Cornhuskers in the biggest game at boulder's Folsom Field in decades.NEXT: vs. Colorado St.

MIAMI 48, NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 33| the hot seat for head coach Jimbo Fisher cooled a bit last week, but may have been cranked up again with the aggies (1-1) losing to the unranked Hurricanes on the road.NEXT: vs. La.-Monroe

NO. 20 MISSISSIPPI 37, NO. 24 TULANE 20 | A fourth-down reversal cost the Green Wave (1-1) a chance at either a tying or go-ahead score in the fourth quarter in a home loss to the SEC's rebels.NEXT: at Southern miss.

NO. 25 CLEMSON 66, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 17 | The tigers (1-1) trailed 14-7 in the first quarter after a pick-6, but quickly turned things around against the FCS-level Bucs, cruising to an easy home victory.NEXT: vs. Florida Atlantic

SATURDAY'S STARS

TYLER VAN DYKE, QB, MIAMI: Van dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns as the Hurricanes picked up the biggest victory in Mario Cristobal's tenure as head coach, beating Texas a&m in Miami Gardens.

MIKE HOLLINS, RB, VIRGINIA: Hollins, wounded in a shooting last year that took the lives of three teammates, scored two touchdowns in the Cavs' first home game since. However, James Madison rallied to beat Virginia 36-35.

QUINN EWERS, QB, TEXAS: ewers threw for 349 yards and three TDs in a sweet victory over Alabama. the QB watched his team lose against the Crimson tide last year after he exited the game with a shoulder injury in the opening quarter.