How much do gas stations make on a gallon of gas? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is there any chance I can get the paper without having the advertisements lip on the paper? I can’t figure out how to open the paper without having a mess. I open the paper and everything falls out.

A. We’re sorry you’re having trouble with the print edition of The Courier, but we can’t eliminate the advertising. It pays the bills, and many subscribers consider the advertising an important part of the paper.

Q. When did Alaina Kwan quit KWWL TV?

A. As of Monday, Dec. 27, Alaina Kwan was still working at KWWL.

Q. Whatever happened to Tom Netherton? He used to appear on “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

A. Netherton died Jan. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee, at age 70 from pneumonia.

Q. How much does a gallon of gas cost the station? In other words, how much do they make on a gallon of gas?

A. Gas stations receive a fraction of the price listed on the sign. According to several business and government sources, based on a September national average in the United States, a gallon of gas costs roughly $3.18. The markup brings in about 20 cents of revenue on average. But after operational expenses such as labor, credit card processing fees and utilities, the average profit per gallon is between five to seven cents.

Q. Are there any plans to resurface the area of Vinton Street between Lafayette and Sycamore in the near future?

A. According to the city engineer, nothing scheduled, but the street department will continue to look at that section as the street list for the coming years is updated.

Q. Was the Isle of Capri Waterloo sold to Caeser’s casinos and when did it happen? Did the Courier or KWWL report on that?

A. The Courier reported on May 4, 2014, that Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo was one of 12 Isle of Capri casino/resorts acquired by Eldorado Resorts. Eldorado Resorts acquired Caesars Entertainment Corporation and changed its own name to Caesars Entertainment on July 20, 2020.

Q. Is there a way to soften bread that has gotten stale?

A. One way is to moisten a paper towel with water or milk and wrap the paper towel around the bread. Place the wrapped bread on a microwave-safe plate and heat it in the microwave for 15 seconds or so. Unwrap the bread to see if it is soft enough. If not, you can repeat the process for another 15 seconds. Bread treated like this needs to be used pretty quickly, though.

Q. What is the difference between constitutional rights and civil rights?

A. Constitutional rights are expressly granted by the U.S. Constitution, things like freedom of speech, religion and assembly. They are most closely identified with the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution. Civil rights are the rights to political and social freedom and equality. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 banned discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Other laws have protected other groups, banning discrimination based on age, disability and sexual orientation.

