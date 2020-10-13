How long can a train block an intersection in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When you are being audited by the IRS, how many years does it take?
A. According to the IRS, most 1040 audits are completed within 26 months (27 months for businesses) after filing.
Q. Please gives dates, times, and channels for 2, 7 and 9 of future presidential debates.
A. Currently the debate scheduled Oct. 15 has been canceled. The Oct. 22 debate is still on at the moment and begins at 8 p.m. CST on those channels as well as on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-Span.
Q. Did Joni Ernst work anywhere else besides the military?
A. Ernst was elected Montgomery County auditor in 2004 and re-elected in 2008. She was elected to the Iowa State Senate in a special election in 2011 and re-elected in 2012. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2014.
Q. What happens if one of the presidential candidates passes away before the election? Does the VP automatically assume the position if that happens?
A. It’s very complicated and there is no clear answer. Voting has started, so it’s too late to change names on the ballots. Congress can change the date of the election, but that is considered extremely unlikely. If the election did go forward, it should be noted that voters don’t actually cast ballots for candidates. They vote for slates of electors who will pick the president and vice president as members of the Electoral College. To win the presidency, a candidate must win the backing of a majority of electors — 270 — in the Electoral College. It’s usually a ceremonial confirmation of the choice made by voters. But if the winning candidate is no longer alive, it would be anything but routine. For whom electors would cast their ballots is anyone’s guess and likely would be the subject of a protracted legal battle. Electors might select the "winner’s" running mate or someone else. If the president-elect dies after the election, the 20th Amendment says the vice president-elect shall be sworn in as president.
Q. For someone to be appointed on the Supreme Court, does the person need a law degree?
A. No. The Constitution does not specify qualifications for justices such as age, education, profession, or native-born citizenship. A justice does not have to be a lawyer or a law school graduate, but in the modern era all justices have been trained in the law. The last justice who did not attend any law school was James F. Byrnes (1941-1942). He did not graduate from high school but taught himself law, passing the bar at the age of 23.
Q. How long can a train legally block an intersection in Waterloo?
A. Trains can block intersections for up to 10 minutes, according to Iowa code. There are exceptions if the train must stop for safety signals, to avoid striking a person or object, when it is disabled or when it must comply with government safety regulations — such as speed regulations or ordinances.
Local law enforcement can issue citations for noncompliance, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
