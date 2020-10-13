How long can a train block an intersection in Waterloo? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. It’s very complicated and there is no clear answer. Voting has started, so it’s too late to change names on the ballots. Congress can change the date of the election, but that is considered extremely unlikely. If the election did go forward, it should be noted that voters don’t actually cast ballots for candidates. They vote for slates of electors who will pick the president and vice president as members of the Electoral College. To win the presidency, a candidate must win the backing of a majority of electors — 270 — in the Electoral College. It’s usually a ceremonial confirmation of the choice made by voters. But if the winning candidate is no longer alive, it would be anything but routine. For whom electors would cast their ballots is anyone’s guess and likely would be the subject of a protracted legal battle. Electors might select the "winner’s" running mate or someone else. If the president-elect dies after the election, the 20th Amendment says the vice president-elect shall be sworn in as president.