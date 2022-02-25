Hottest ideas for One Fab Day!

We have the latest, best and hottest ideas for 2022 that you’ll see everywhere. What’s great is, you can take each of these trends and personalize it and make it your own to create One Fabulous Day!

ThemesWelcome parties and rehearsal dinners don’t have to be traditional and staid. Now themed parties are in and filled with fun and excitement and great food that guests will love. Think fiesta, Old Hollywood, summer campfire and making s’mores, movie night, pizza party, barbecue and game night with bean-bag toss lawn game, Jenga, Scrabble, or wine or bourbon tasting, even a cooking class. Line up food trucks and let guests choose their own meals. Hire a local band. Create photo ops for sharing on social media. The vibe can even extend to the wedding reception. Whatever theme you choose, make it authentically you.

Week-day weddingsSo many weddings were put on hold in 2020 and 2021, weekend date availability at ceremony locations and reception venues and services, such as catering, florists and photographers, is limited, if not completely unavailable. So savvy couples are choosing to get married on a week day. Services can be less expensive, too, than on weekends. But don’t wait to start securing your vendors as soon as possible.

Big blow-out weddingMicro weddings had their moment during the pandemic, and of course, an intimate ceremony and celebration may still be your heart’s desire. But big, blow-out weddings are making a comeback, including longer guest lists, welcome parties, rehearsal dinners, wedding brunches, lush tablescapes, fairytale dresses, exquisite flowers, glitz and glitter, lavish receptions, gorgeous cakes – abundance and bashes are back in style.

In living colorOne of the biggest trends is technicolor – whether bright and bold or pastel and sweetly whimsical, the rainbow effect is one of the hottest trends for 2022. Why choose just one or two colors when you have them all? Invitations, ceremony details, wedding flowers, cake, wedding fashions, reception table settings – even tie-dyed napkins are incorporated into the layering of color.

Green will be used as a new neutral in color schemes, and blue hues will continue to be favorites. Couples who want the timeless quality of layering neutrals are adding an element of surprise with a pop of color.

Open air tentsAdd structure to an outdoor wedding with an open air tent – a tent with no walls. It makes a romantic setting and allows guests to relax and have fun while feeling less crowded. Plus, guests are protected from the elements.

Hanging floralsGreenery and flowers suspended above tables, dangling from chandeliers, floral walls, ceremony arches – the demand continues for this dramatic, over-the-top look.

Multiple & specialty barsSignature cocktails are just the beginning. Satellite bars, tequila bars, whiskey bars – couples are excited to have options to offer their guests. Couples are also being more inventive about ways of letting their guests self-serve glasses of bubbly or wine, but in a controlled way.

Special accentsSilver adds old-world charm to a modern wedding and looks good with just about any color scheme. For a vintage look, choose mercury glass accents.

Create a grand-entrance backdrop, add style to a reception lounge, an accent wall or scene behind the band with removable wallpaper.

Customization is also expanding to include graphic and artistic branding in details, even hiring an artist to paint the couple’s portrait (even an abstract!) that can be displayed on an easel or hung on a wall at the reception and incorporating the artwork into as many details as possible.

Couples are bringing comfort and nostalgia into wedding settings, adding unexpected details and thoughtful touches that guests love, including comfortable seating, floral installations, personalized wedding menus, guest book displays, specialty rentals like cotton candy and popcorn machines.

Burning the toastToasting is wonderful, but too much toasting and awkward, embarrassing and pointless stories make guests restless and uncomfortable. People get bored and tune out, too. Why not get the speeches done the night before at the rehearsal dinner, and limit reception toasting to the groom, best man and father of the bride. Then the bride can say ‘Let’s dance!’ and get guests on the dance floor much earlier in the night.

Monofloral styleModern brides are opting for grouped collection of blooms in similar hues for a monochromatic appearance. Bigger but fewer blooms, and smaller bouquets of the same or similar flowers, as well as a continued interest in greenery, are part of the trend.

Segmented weddingsCouples are segmenting their wedding with specific artists – a cellist for the ceremony, a string quartet for cocktails, a brass ensemble for dinner, and a live band or cool DJ for dancing. Surprise entertainment and fun is being planned, including professional dancers, fortune tellers, comedians, magicians, circus tricks, table chefs, caricature or silhouette artists, giant Jenga or chess, ice cream stall – use your imagination to create wow-worthy fun for guests.

Long wedding weekendCouples are stretching out the wedding weekend with events over three or four days. In addition to a welcome party, reception and wedding brunch, fun activities keep guests busy — tennis or golf tournaments, group hike/walk/run, spa day for pampering, casino, amusement park, done-in-a-day workshops, etc.

