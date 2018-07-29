KAREN HUGHES EASTMAN
CEDAR FALLS -- I have watched many stories on the news where young children have died by being left in hot cars. I talked with a friend of mine that had four children like I did. She gave me a tip that I thought I would pass on to the readers.
She would put her purse in the back seat of the car with the kids' car seats. That way, she would always remember the kids were in the car.
I hope this if this tip helps one child's death, ti was worth writing in.
