Hosch/50
ANNIVERSARY

APLINGTON-Mr. and Mrs. Hosch are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Paul Hosch married Louise Rewerts on March 6, 1971, at Washington Reformed Church in Ackley.

Mr. Hosch is retired from self employment with Hosch Construction. Mrs. Hosch is a retired CNA with Maple Manor Nursing Home.

Their family includes: Melissa Schmitt of Protivin, Jennifer (Craig) Hill of Omaha, Neb.; along with five grandchildren: Savannah, Abigail, Chloe Schmitt, Molly, and Benjamin Hill.

Cards can be sent to: 1112 Howard St., Aplington, 50604.

