Saturday's results
Iowa St. 42, Kansas St. 38
Stanford 49, UCLA 42
Ohio St. 62, Michigan 39
Syracuse 42, Boston College 21
Florida 41, Florida St. 14
North Carolina St. 34, North Carolina 28, OT
Alabama 52, Auburn 21
Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15
Notre Dame at USC, late
