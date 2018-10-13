Saturday's results
Iowa 42, Indiana 16
Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT
Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14
Slippery Rock 59, Edinboro 28
LSU 36, Georgia 16
Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17
Oregon 30, Washington 27, OT
Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14
UNI 42, South Dakota 28
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.