Saturday's results

Iowa 42, Indiana 16

Northwestern 34, Nebraska 31, OT

Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Slippery Rock 59, Edinboro 28

LSU 36, Georgia 16

Michigan St. 21, Penn St. 17

Oregon 30, Washington 27, OT

Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14

UNI 42, South Dakota 28

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

