Saturday's results

Penn St. 30, Iowa 24

Iowa St. 40, Texas Tech 31

Kentucky 15, Missouri 14

Georgia 36, Florida 17

Eastern Washington 38, Idaho 14

South Dakota St. 38, Illinois St. 28

Western Illinois 37, UNI 17

Sioux Falls 34, Upper Iowa 7

Texas at Oklahoma St., late

Notre Dame at Navy, late

