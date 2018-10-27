Saturday's results
Penn St. 30, Iowa 24
Iowa St. 40, Texas Tech 31
Kentucky 15, Missouri 14
Georgia 36, Florida 17
Eastern Washington 38, Idaho 14
South Dakota St. 38, Illinois St. 28
Western Illinois 37, UNI 17
Sioux Falls 34, Upper Iowa 7
Texas at Oklahoma St., late
Notre Dame at Navy, late
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.