Saturday's results

Army 28, Hawaii 21

LSU 22, Auburn 21

Alabama 62, Mississippi 7

Washington St. 59, Eastern Washington 24

Texas 37, USC 14

Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21 (Wednesday)

Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10

Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27

Iowa 38, UNI 14

Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments