Saturday's results
Army 28, Hawaii 21
LSU 22, Auburn 21
Alabama 62, Mississippi 7
Washington St. 59, Eastern Washington 24
Texas 37, USC 14
Coastal Carolina 58, Campbell 21 (Wednesday)
Weber St. 27, South Dakota 10
Oklahoma 37, Iowa St. 27
Iowa 38, UNI 14
Drake 52, Missouri S&T 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.