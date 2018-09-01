How they fared
Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31
North Carolina St. 24, James Madison 13
West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14
Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
North Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3
Iowa 33, Northern Illinois 7
Augustana 48, Upper Iowa 45
Montana 26, Northern Iowa 23
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., ccd.
