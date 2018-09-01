How they fared

Ohio St. 77, Oregon St. 31

North Carolina St. 24, James Madison 13

West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14

Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Alabama 51, Louisville 14

North Dakota St. 49, Cal Poly 3

Iowa 33, Northern Illinois 7

Augustana 48, Upper Iowa 45

Montana 26, Northern Iowa 23

South Dakota St. at Iowa St., ccd.

