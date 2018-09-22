Saturday’s results
Stanford 38, Oregon 31, OT
Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT
Texas 31, TCU 16
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19
North Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10
Iowa St. 26, Akron 13
Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17
UNI 44, Hampton 0
