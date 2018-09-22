Saturday’s results

Stanford 38, Oregon 31, OT

Michigan 56, Nebraska 10

Oklahoma 28, Army 21, OT

Texas 31, TCU 16

Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23

Illinois St. 35, Colorado St. 19

North Dakota St. 38, Delaware 10

Iowa St. 26, Akron 13

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

UNI 44, Hampton 0

