Saturday's results
Iowa 63, Illinois 0
Wisconsin 47, Purdue 44, 3 OTs
Missouri 50, Tennessee 17
Nebraska 9, Michigan St. 6
UCLA 34, USC 27
Georgia Southern 41, Coastal Carolina 17
UNI 37, Missouri St. 0
James Madison 38, Towson 17
Drake 43, Morehead St. 6
Texas 24, Iowa St. 10
