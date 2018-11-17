Saturday's results

Iowa 63, Illinois 0

Wisconsin 47, Purdue 44, 3 OTs

Missouri 50, Tennessee 17

Nebraska 9, Michigan St. 6

UCLA 34, USC 27

Georgia Southern 41, Coastal Carolina 17

UNI 37, Missouri St. 0

James Madison 38, Towson 17

Drake 43, Morehead St. 6

Texas 24, Iowa St. 10

