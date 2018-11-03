Saturday's results

Alabama 29, LSU 0

Notre Dame 31, Northwestern 21

West Virginia 42, Texas 41

Michigan 42, Penn St. 7

Purdue 38, Iowa 36

Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3

Army 17, Air Force 14

UNI 26, Illinois St. 16

Wartburg 43, Luther 7

Stanford at Washington, late

