Saturday’s results Miami (Fla.) 28, Florida State 27

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, late

Florida 27, LSU 17

Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19

Air Force 35, Navy 7

Illinois St. 33, Western Illinois 16

Eastern Washington 55, Southern Utah 17

Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42

North Dakota St. 56, UNI 31

Upper Iowa 44, Minot St. 9

