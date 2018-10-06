Saturday’s results Miami (Fla.) 28, Florida State 27
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, late
Florida 27, LSU 17
Northwestern 29, Michigan St. 19
Air Force 35, Navy 7
Illinois St. 33, Western Illinois 16
Eastern Washington 55, Southern Utah 17
Iowa St. 48, Oklahoma St. 42
North Dakota St. 56, UNI 31
Upper Iowa 44, Minot St. 9
