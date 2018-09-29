Saturday’s results Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
Texas 19, Kansas St. 14
West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34
Purdue 42, Nebraska 28
Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17
Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10
North Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17
TCU 17, Iowa St. 14
Simpson 37, Wartburg 36, OT
Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26
