Saturday’s results Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

Texas 19, Kansas St. 14

West Virginia 42, Texas Tech 34

Purdue 42, Nebraska 28

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Kennesaw St. 24, Samford 10

North Dakota St. 21, South Dakota St. 17

TCU 17, Iowa St. 14

Simpson 37, Wartburg 36, OT

Ohio St. 27, Penn St. 26

