Saturday's results
UNI 24, South Dakota St. 9
Iowa 23, Maryland 0
Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30, 2 OTs
Alabama 58, Tennessee 21
Washington 27, Colorado 13
Michigan 21, Michigan St. 7
North Dakota St. 28, Illinois St. 14
Wartburg 47, Central 30
St. Cloud St. 34, Upper Iowa 14
Drake 28, Dayton 17
