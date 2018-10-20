Saturday's results

UNI 24, South Dakota St. 9

Iowa 23, Maryland 0

Army 31, Miami (Ohio) 30, 2 OTs

Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

Washington 27, Colorado 13

Michigan 21, Michigan St. 7

North Dakota St. 28, Illinois St. 14

Wartburg 47, Central 30

St. Cloud St. 34, Upper Iowa 14

Drake 28, Dayton 17

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments