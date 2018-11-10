Saturday's results

Georgia 27, Auburn 10

Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma St. 47

Ohio St. 26, Michigan St. 6

Penn St. 22, Wisconsin 10

Northwestern 14, Iowa 10

Utah 32, Oregon 25

Iowa St. 28, Baylor 14

Youngstown St. 31, UNI 10

Wartburg 47, Dubuque 28

Drake 13, Marist 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments