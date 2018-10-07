Letters to the Editor logo

 

CRAIG WHITE

EVANSDALE -- On Sept 28-30, we Vietnam vets paid homage to our fallen brothers in arms from Black Hawk County -- a 45-hour vigil to never forget. I, along with a handful of Iraq vets and Afghan vets would like to thank those citizens who came down and gave donations at Screamin' Eagle; thanks also to Rockets, Hy-Vee, Mama Nicks and Smitty's. That was greatly appreciated over the 45 hours.

Next year's event is Sept 6-8. We plan to incorporate a small Healing Field and invite the Patriot Guard. God Bless and a safe and happy '19 till we do this again.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments