Craft Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Magestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo

Come out and support local crafters. There will be more than 30 crafters and a few vendors. Items include interior decor, clothing, gifts, custom options, health and beauty, and much more.

No admission or entry fee. Concessions will be available throughout the event

