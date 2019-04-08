St. Gabriel Church

Holy Family Parish will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Gabriel Church, at the corner of County Roads T-55 and D-35, rural Reinbeck.

Cost is $8.50 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.

The menu includes fried fish, baked potato, corn, roll, coleslaw, a bar and beverage.

