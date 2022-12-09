Holiday season greeted in downtown Waverly

WAVERLY — Business storefronts along Bremer Avenue came alive Thursday evening as the holiday season kicked off during the annual Christmas Greetings on Main event in Waverly.

With this year’s theme of “Miracle on Main,” actors brought window displays to life portraying holiday scenes, performing music or just showing their holiday spirit.

To begin the night, Santa Claus was given a ride down Bremer Avenue by the Waverly Fire Department to his house at Kohlmann Park, where children lined up awaiting his arrival. Mayor Adam Hoffman gave a proclamation before Santa invited children to recite their Christmas lists.

Ron Dillavou of Chain Reaction Carvings was on hand to create ice sculptures as residents crossed the bridge into downtown.

Each storefront had something to offer residents, from food to entertainment. Performing inside Essence Aesthetics and Health were members of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Orchestra, with their Christmas tunes streaming into the street by PA speakers.

A large dog in the window greeted children at Paws Amore while people recited the "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" poem in another. Hot chocolate was available at "hot spots" along with other treats as shoppers were treated to Christmas carols from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Choir.

