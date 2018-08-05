DIANNA GEARY
RAYMOND -- I am very concerned by the fact that the Black Hawk County Attorney holds payments from fines -- such as for a ticket for having no insurance -- until after the due date of someone's license being suspended.
I was also advised that a payment plan could not be made until after that said date, but the reason was said to be because 1) she didn't have my file yet, and 2) it wasn't her case.
So if I didn't pay the $402.50 in full I would be suspended and have to get SR22 insurance and pay a reinstatement fee. I paid the fine in full and two days later I received another nonpayment of fines letter from nine years ago that I had made a payment plan on. I'm wondering if I pay it in full, $180, what will stop her from sending me more until I finally do lose my license and can't drive to work to make money to pay her or even drive there?
