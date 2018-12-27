clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;38;29;7;2;60;160;111

Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103

Buffalo;38;21;12;5;47;112;109

Boston;38;20;14;4;44;107;101

Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117

Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125

Detroit;39;15;18;6;36;111;131

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;36;23;10;3;49;132;104

Columbus;37;22;12;3;47;121;112

Pittsburgh;37;19;12;6;44;124;112

N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;36;15;14;7;37;105;119

Carolina;36;15;16;5;35;91;106

Philadelphia;36;15;16;5;35;109;131

New Jersey;36;13;16;7;33;107;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;37;24;11;2;50;129;105

Nashville;38;22;14;2;46;111;97

Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117

Dallas;38;19;16;3;41;101;102

Minnesota;36;17;16;3;37;105;104

St. Louis;35;15;16;4;34;100;115

Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104

San Jose;39;20;12;7;47;128;117

Vegas;40;21;15;4;46;119;113

Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113

Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127

Edmonton;37;18;16;3;39;104;115

Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103

Los Angeles;38;15;20;3;33;88;113

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 5, Boston 2

Columbus 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 2

Washington 3, Carolina 1

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

St. Louis 4, Buffalo 1

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 2, Nashville 0

Chicago 5, Minnesota 2

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2

Vegas 2, Colorado 1

San Jose 4, Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 2, Arizona 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Carolina at New Jersey, noon

San Jose at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Green Bay;10;12;3;1;24;77;96

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Des Moines;18;8;1;2;39;102;83

Waterloo;16;7;3;1;36;105;84

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;14;8;2;1;31;86;85

Omaha;8;15;0;2;18;59;94

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

GAMES THURSDAY

Sioux Falls 4, Waterloo 2

Dubuque 3, Green Bay 2, OT

Des Moines 5, Omaha 2

GAMES TODAY

Madison at Muskegon

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Tri-City

Chicago at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Team USA at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Omaha at Tri-City

