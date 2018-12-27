NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;38;29;7;2;60;160;111
Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103
Buffalo;38;21;12;5;47;112;109
Boston;38;20;14;4;44;107;101
Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117
Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125
Detroit;39;15;18;6;36;111;131
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;36;23;10;3;49;132;104
Columbus;37;22;12;3;47;121;112
Pittsburgh;37;19;12;6;44;124;112
N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;36;15;14;7;37;105;119
Carolina;36;15;16;5;35;91;106
Philadelphia;36;15;16;5;35;109;131
New Jersey;36;13;16;7;33;107;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;37;24;11;2;50;129;105
Nashville;38;22;14;2;46;111;97
Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117
Dallas;38;19;16;3;41;101;102
Minnesota;36;17;16;3;37;105;104
St. Louis;35;15;16;4;34;100;115
Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104
San Jose;39;20;12;7;47;128;117
Vegas;40;21;15;4;46;119;113
Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113
Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127
Edmonton;37;18;16;3;39;104;115
Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103
Los Angeles;38;15;20;3;33;88;113
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Wednesday's Games
Thursday's Games
New Jersey 5, Boston 2
Columbus 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 2
Washington 3, Carolina 1
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
St. Louis 4, Buffalo 1
Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 2, Nashville 0
Chicago 5, Minnesota 2
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2
Vegas 2, Colorado 1
San Jose 4, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 2, Arizona 1
GAMES FRIDAY
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Carolina at New Jersey, noon
San Jose at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Green Bay;10;12;3;1;24;77;96
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Des Moines;18;8;1;2;39;102;83
Waterloo;16;7;3;1;36;105;84
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;14;8;2;1;31;86;85
Omaha;8;15;0;2;18;59;94
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
GAMES THURSDAY
Sioux Falls 4, Waterloo 2
Dubuque 3, Green Bay 2, OT
Des Moines 5, Omaha 2
GAMES TODAY
Madison at Muskegon
Youngstown at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Tri-City
Chicago at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Lincoln at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Team USA at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Omaha at Tri-City
