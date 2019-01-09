clip art hockey

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;24;6;1;0;49;134;77

Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104

Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;2;32;92;89

Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104

Dubuque;13;12;3;3;32;101;105

Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107

Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111

Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98

Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70

Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96

Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98

Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98

Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83

Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88

Omaha;8;17;1;3;20;66;108

Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107

TODAY'S GAMES

Sioux City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Chicago

Sioux City at Fargo

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Lincoln at Dubuque

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;19;0;0;1;39;104;17

Quad City;17;3;0;0;34;71;32

Sioux City;14;2;2;0;30;68;24

Omaha;14;5;1;0;29;66;49

Kansas City;12;7;0;1;25;80;58

Cedar Rapids;12;5;0;0;24;76;34

D.M. Capitals;10;10;2;0;22;80;61

D.M. Oak Leafs;9;9;0;1;19;58;50

Lincoln;8;9;0;0;16;59;65

Fremont;3;15;1;0;7;33;95

Mason City;3;15;1;0;7;40;85

Dubuque;2;16;1;0;5;27;108

Ames;2;17;1;0;5;27;111

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 0

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Fremont at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Quad City at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Sioux City

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Fremont at Ames

