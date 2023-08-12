Ashley Hinson has been barnstorming our congressional district during the generous vacation time we provide our public servants. She alternately warns us of the terrible threat Chinese communism poses and of the evil “war on breakfast” waged by woke Californians who passed legislation requiring humane treatment of hogs.

Her website touts her introduction in Congress of the cleverly named Ending Agriculture Trade Suppressions (EATS) Act to stop California’s Prop 12. Hinson is sponsoring the EATS legislation at the behest of big pork conglomerates like Smithfield, a wholly owned Chinese company.

Smithfield’s vertically integrated ownership is reminiscent of the old colonialism where Iowa raw materials (water, soil, crop production, farm labor) produce a valuable exported finished product to China while leaving the externalities of pollution, waste, and damage here for us to deal with. Iowa’s livestock provides a fecal equivalent of a population of 183 million people (See "The Swine Republic" by Chris Jones).

Hinson needs to look in the mirror when she hypocritically demonizes China and then simultaneously promotes legislation favorable to its corporations.

David Mansheim, Parkersburg