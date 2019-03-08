ST. LOUIS -- First, Southern Illinois lost Friday's Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal to Northern Iowa. Then the Salukis lost their head coach.
Barry Hinson announced he would be stepping down after the loss. Hinson coached the Salukis since the 2012-13 season and spent nine years at Missouri State before that.
Hinson never made an NCAA Tournament appearance in his 17 years as a Division I coach. He and the chancellor agreed last March that he would step down if the Salukis didn't make the NIT or NCAA tourney this year.
Hinson has one year left on his contract, which runs through the 2019-2020 season, after signing an extension in 2016. He makes about $350,000 a year, plus annual university increases and incentives, but his buyout for next season is only $175,000. It is not clear yet if SIU will pay Hinson the remaining amount of his deal or have made an agreement.
Hinson went 116-111 in seven seasons at SIU and 321-251 overall as a head coach at Oral Roberts, Missouri State and in Carbondale.
"If you quote me on one thing, I'd like for you to quote me on this," Hinson said, his voice shaking. "I am so sorry. I am so sorry that we couldn't get back to the tournament. It's haunted me my entire life. And I'm a man of faith, and my dad taught me a long time ago I know not what my future holds, but I know who holds my future.
"It's time for me to step away," Hinson said, closing his postgame press conference.
Hinson did not take questions after his speech at the table.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.