PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO -- I attended the Oct. 5 Congressional candidate debate for District 1 at UNI, anticipating logical questions and credible responses. What I observed was a cross between an athletic pep rally and insufficient details on respective accomplishments, experiences, capabilities and credibility. Nonetheless it was a contrast.
Later, after hearing UNI administrators boasting of student-voter-turnout, I decided to examine UNI student thoughts opined in their version of main stream media, "The Northern Iowan." Here's a recent, direct quote from an opinion column in that publication, name respectfully withheld to avoid his embarrassment: "Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted, if not raped, multiple women. These charges alone were immediately disqualifying. But one important question has not been asked either by members of Congress or those in the media. What if his past was impeccable? Secondly, often the decisions Supreme Court justices make affect the entire nation. They are lawmakers and are no less politicians than are sitting Senators." Really?
I pray this opine doesn't reflect the teachings at UNI. UNI administrators would be responsible to avoid disseminating such blinded, ignorant gibberish, and to return this college student to junior high civics.
