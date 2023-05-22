Grundy Center freshman Judd Jirovsky fired an incredible 8-under 63 Monday at Coldwater Links in Ames to take an eight-shot lead in the Class 2A state championships.

Jirovsky opened his round with a blistering six under on the front, included an eagle 3 on the 510-yard, Par-5 third hole.

In all he carded seven birdies and the eagle and his only blemish on the sparking round was a bogey on the 17th hole.

He leads Dyersville Beckman’s Luke Harwick by eight strokes in the medalist race.

Jirovsky’s round also helped the Spartans lead the team race after the opening 18 by 10 strokes over Dyersville Beckman and 11 over defending champion Hudson.

Grundy Center shot a 296. Eli Wegmann and Ben Wegmann each carded 77s for the Spartans, while Preston Martens had a 79.

Hudson has a three-players tied for fourth in the medalist race as Caleb Ham, Oliver Thompson and Brady Hansen all shot 75.

Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier is also tied for fourth with a 75.

In Class 1A at Ames Golf and Country Club, 12 strokes separates the leader CAM of Anita and the two teams tied for ninth.

CAM (335) leads Remsen St. Mary’s by one, Montezuma and Hillcrest Academy by two and West Fork by three.

North Butler’s Nolan Reser is sixth overall in the medalist race after carding a 79.

AGWSR is eighth after carding a 345. The Cougars were led by Eli Brandt’s 82.

In Class 3A at Veenker in Ames, Waverly-Shell Rock is seventh after shooting a 339, 20 strokes back of leader MOC-Floyd Valley.

Wes Hubbard led the Go-Hawks with an 80 which puts him in a tie for 11th. Luke Frazell is tied for 20th after carding an 83.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Michael Showalter is tied for 26 after shooting a 84.

Results

Class 1A

Team standings: 1. CAM 335, 2. Remsen St. Mary’s 336, Montezuma and Hillcrest Academy 337, 5. West Fork 338, 6. Wapello 340, 7. Kingsley-Pierson 342, 8. AGWSR 345, 9. Gehlen Catholic and South Hamilton 347.

Top five individuals: 1. Dawson Barthole (Gehlen), 74, 2. Chase Jahde (CAM), 75, 3. Colln Homan (RSM), 76, 4. Mikey Takacs (Regina Catholic), 77, 5. Keith Thompson (Hamburg), 78.

Class 2A

Team standings: 1. Grundy Center 296, 2. Dyersville Beckman 306, 3. Hudson 307, 4. Boyden-Hull 316, 5. Western Christian 322, 6. Pella Christian 326, 7. Carroll Kuemper 327, 8. Des Moines Christian 335, 9. Van Meter 343.

Top-five individuals: 1. Judd Jirovsky (GC), 63, 2. Luke Harwick (Beckman), 71, 3. Tristin Sorgenfrey (Tipton), 73, 4. Carter Kleinwolterink (BH), 75, Collier Rockow (Durant), 75, Justin Hanks (South Central Calhoun), 75, Cody Weaver (East Marshall), 75, Oliver Thompson (Hudson), 75, Brady Hansen (Hudson), 75, Nathan Offerman (Beckman), 75, Caleb Ham (Hudson), 75, Maverick Schwabe (CK), 75.

Class 3A

Team standings: 1. MOC-Floyd Valley 319, 2. Knoxville 329, 3. Gilbert 330, 4. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 334, 5. Solon 335, 6. Winterset 337, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 339, 8. Spencer 347, 9. West Delaware 349, 10. Williamsburg 350.

Top-five individuals: 1. Roman Roth (Washington), 73, 2. Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg), 76, T3. Cody Brenneman (MOC), Crew Klingner (W-Burg), Austin Gonseth (Clarke), 77.