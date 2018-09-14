There are two metro teams with home games today.
The No. 3 Cedar Falls Tigers will host No. 2 Bettendorf at 7:15 p.m. in the UNI-Dome. Both teams are 3-0 on the season.
In Waterloo, Waterloo East (0-3) will host Newton (1-2) at Waterloo Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus is on the road at Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waterloo West travels to Des Moines for a game against Hoover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.