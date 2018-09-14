083118bp-cf-city-high-04
Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher is brought down by City High's Malik Kimber during game action at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

There are two metro teams with home games today.

The No. 3 Cedar Falls Tigers will host No. 2 Bettendorf at 7:15 p.m. in the UNI-Dome. Both teams are 3-0 on the season.

In Waterloo, Waterloo East (0-3) will host Newton (1-2) at Waterloo Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus is on the road at Vinton-Shellsburg, and Waterloo West travels to Des Moines for a game against Hoover.

